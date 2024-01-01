Apollo is a SaaS product that automates analytics implementations, enabling organizations to increase ROI from investments in digital analytics. Increase the quality of your implementation and throughput of your team, so you can focus on using data you trust to make meaningful business decisions. Leverage Apollo for fast and easy migrations to Google Analytics 4 and Adobe Experience Platform, or for seamless ongoing management of your Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics implementations. Apollo improves the timeliness and accuracy of first party data by automating: * analytics documentation management (i.e., data layer specification, solution design, and test cases) * analytics tag manager configuration * analytics platform configuration * data layer and tagging validation * consent management platform integration

Categories :

Website: apolloplatform.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Apollo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.