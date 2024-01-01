WebCatalog

Apollo

Apollo

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: apolloplatform.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Apollo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Apollo is a SaaS product that automates analytics implementations, enabling organizations to increase ROI from investments in digital analytics. Increase the quality of your implementation and throughput of your team, so you can focus on using data you trust to make meaningful business decisions. Leverage Apollo for fast and easy migrations to Google Analytics 4 and Adobe Experience Platform, or for seamless ongoing management of your Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics implementations. Apollo improves the timeliness and accuracy of first party data by automating: * analytics documentation management (i.e., data layer specification, solution design, and test cases) * analytics tag manager configuration * analytics platform configuration * data layer and tagging validation * consent management platform integration

Categories:

Business
Tag Management Systems

Website: apolloplatform.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Apollo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager

google.com

Impact

Impact

impact.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Stape

Stape

stape.io

TAGLAB

TAGLAB

taglab.net

Monita

Monita

getmonita.io

Ixkio

Ixkio

ixkio.com

Crownpeak

Crownpeak

crownpeak.com

Commanders Act X

Commanders Act X

commandersact.com

AnyTrack

AnyTrack

anytrack.io

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.