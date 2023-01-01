Alterna Savings
alterna.ca
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Alterna Savings on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: alterna.ca
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Alterna Savings. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Scotiabank Canada
scotiaonline.scotiabank.com
DCU Digital Banking
app.dcu.org
Navy Federal Credit Union
my.navyfederal.org
AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union
alaskausa.org
Nationwide Building Society
nationwide.co.uk
Capital One
capitalone.com
Truist Bank
truist.com
Personal Finance Lab
app.personalfinancelab.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Skyclerk
app.skyclerk.com
ZB.com
zb.com
HDFC Bank
netbanking.hdfcbank.com