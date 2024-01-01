Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Alima is a supply chain tech company that simplifies how businesses procure fresh goods in Latin America. We help restaurants, CPG brands, and retailers plan their buying orders, ordering products, expense management, and logistics.

Website: landing.alima.la

