Aleph
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: getaleph.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aleph on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Build your one source of truth for financial data. Stop collecting data manually and keep your team in sync. Accelerate financial planning & analysis using the tool you love the most — spreadsheets.
Website: getaleph.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aleph. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.