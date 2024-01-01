Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aleph on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Build your one source of truth for financial data. Stop collecting data manually and keep your team in sync. Accelerate financial planning & analysis using the tool you love the most — spreadsheets.

Website: getaleph.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aleph. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.