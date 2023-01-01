Top Airtable Alternatives
Google Sheets
google.com
Google Sheets is a spreadsheet program included as part of a free, web-based software office suite offered by Google within its Google Drive service. The service also includes Google Docs and Google Slides, a word processor and presentation program respectively. Google Sheets is available as a web a...
Microsoft Excel Online
microsoft.com
Create, edit and share Excel spreadsheets with an online version of Microsoft Excel. Work with others on shared projects, in real-time. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet developed by Microsoft for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It features calculation, graphing tools, pivot tables, and a macro pro...
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
The spreadsheet software for collaborative teams. Create, edit and share spreadsheets online, using Zoho Sheet, for free.
iCloud Numbers
icloud.com
Numbers is a spreadsheet application developed by Apple Inc. as part of the iWork productivity suite alongside Keynote and Pages. Numbers is available for iOS, and macOS High Sierra or newer. Numbers 1.0 on OS X was announced on 7 August 2007, making it the newest application in the iWork suite.