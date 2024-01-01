AFAS Software is a Dutch family-owned company that develops software products for businesses. With our application we strive to reduce administrative work as much as possible or make it a little less boring where we can. We believe our employees are our most valuable asset and it is their goal to make our 12.000 customers happy. A substantial part our profits go directly to the AFAS Foundation through which we want to help others fulfil their dreams. We believe in projects that have a great impact on people’s lives and that inspire others to also participate. In short, the AFAS Foundation strives to achieve sustainability, quality, respect and transparency.

Website: afas.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AFAS Software. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.