Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jopwell on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Career advancement for Black, Latinx & Native American professionals. Jopwell’s mission is to make a substantial, measurable impact on increasing Black, Latinx, and Native American representation in the workforce. Jopwell strives to build inclusive workplaces where our members can bring their authentic selves to work. We do this by assisting companies with their recruitment, marketing, and retention efforts for communities of color.

Website: jopwell.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jopwell. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.