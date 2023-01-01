WebCatalog
Adaface

Adaface

adaface.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Adaface on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Use the most candidate friendly skill assessments. You don't want to create a test with trick questions. Your best candidates won't give one. Test candidates for on-the-job skills with Adaface and find the most qualified candidates.

Website: adaface.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Adaface. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

HireYaY

HireYaY

hireyay.com

HiPeople

HiPeople

hipeople.io

Front End Interview Handbook

Front End Interview Handbook

frontendinterviewhandbook.com

iMocha

iMocha

imocha.io

Datapeople

Datapeople

datapeople.io

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

NetHire

NetHire

nethire.com

Emmersion

Emmersion

emmersion.ai

Prescreen

Prescreen

prescreenapp.io

X0PA

X0PA

x0pa.com

Bdjobs

Bdjobs

bdjobs.com

HireHive

HireHive


    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy