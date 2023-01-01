WebCatalog
20 Minutes

20 Minutes

20minutes.fr

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 20 Minutes on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Follow the news of the day on 20 Minutes, free and independent media. Politics, Sport, Culture, High Tech, Ecology…

Website: 20minutes.fr

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 20 Minutes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Le Parisien

Le Parisien

leparisien.fr

BBC Afrique

BBC Afrique

bbc.com

Libération

Libération

liberation.fr

Le Figaro

Le Figaro

lefigaro.fr

Le Monde

Le Monde

lemonde.fr

Amazon France

Amazon France

amazon.fr

Amazon Belgium

Amazon Belgium

amazon.com.be

Cryptoast

Cryptoast

cryptoast.fr

Jeuxvideo

Jeuxvideo

jeuxvideo.com

L'Obs

L'Obs

nouvelobs.com

Les Echos

Les Echos

lesechos.fr

Challenges

Challenges

challenges.fr

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy