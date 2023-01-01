Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Le Monde on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Le Monde.fr - 1st information site. Journal articles and all the latest news: International, France, Society, Economy, Culture, Environment, Blogs...

Website: lemonde.fr

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Le Monde. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.