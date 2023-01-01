WebCatalog

1000minds

1000minds

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: 1000minds.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 1000minds on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conjoint Analysis (or Choice Modeling). Our Conjoint Surveys enable you to run Conjoint Analysis (Choice Modelling or Discrete Choice Experiments) with as many participants as you like - potentially 1000s! Discover what matters to people when making choices involving trade-offs. * Which criteria do stakeholders e.g. citizens consider when making decisions? * Which attributes of a new product design are most important to consumers? * What are their weights (part-worth utilities), representing their relative importance? Internationally recognized for its scientific validity and user-friendliness, 1000minds has won awards for innovation.

Website: 1000minds.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 1000minds. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

VectorVest

VectorVest

vectorvest.com

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Scientific American

Scientific American

scientificamerican.com

Consensus

Consensus

goconsensus.com

Valid Eval

Valid Eval

valideval.com

Tapdesk

Tapdesk

tapdesk.io

Cloverpop

Cloverpop

cloverpop.com

Commoncog

Commoncog

commoncog.com

Craft.io

Craft.io

craft.io

Reviews.org

Reviews.org

reviews.org

oppwiser

oppwiser

oppwiser.com

Etleap

Etleap

etleap.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy