1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conjoint Analysis (or Choice Modeling). Our Conjoint Surveys enable you to run Conjoint Analysis (Choice Modelling or Discrete Choice Experiments) with as many participants as you like - potentially 1000s! Discover what matters to people when making choices involving trade-offs. * Which criteria do stakeholders e.g. citizens consider when making decisions? * Which attributes of a new product design are most important to consumers? * What are their weights (part-worth utilities), representing their relative importance? Internationally recognized for its scientific validity and user-friendliness, 1000minds has won awards for innovation.
