Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. It provides insight into the decision-making process, illuminating the details of evaluator assessments while reducing subjectivity and minimizing bias. Valid Eval surfaces and organizes the normally hidden criteria used in complex evaluations, which increases evaluator accountability and confidence in outcomes. It’s based on widely accepted principals of cognitive and behavioral science, and uses purpose-built rubrics — performance standards and scoring criteria — developed in consultation with experts in the field. Valid Eval synthesizes and contextualizes diverse responses from evaluators who have relevant expertise, providing clear, concise, credible feedback that people can easily prioritize and act upon. V

Website: valideval.com

