O Mandala!
Website: poki.com
Sit down, relax and get ready to draw some amazing mandala designs in O Mandala! In O Mandala, you get to draw on a special mirrored drawing board. This board mirrors what you draw along up to 100 axles. This mirroring effect makes it so your drawing forms a nice symmetrical pattern. There's tons of different brush sizes, colours and pencils to chose from to make your mandala design perfect! Unleash your creativity and chill with O Mandala!
