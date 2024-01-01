WebCatalog

Truescope

Website: truescope.com

Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simplifying the media monitoring and analysis process professional communicators need today. Truescope changes the way communications professionals in corporate, non-profit and government organizations access real-time media intelligence from mainstream, online, and social media. The SaaS platform harnesses millions of articles to deliver comprehensive and real-time information, and enables access to live alerts, dashboards and reports to best inform stakeholders. The company was founded in 2019 by a team of media intelligence experts and is backed by employees who have walked in the shoes of their clients, with deeper understanding of their needs today. Truescope’s success is in its technology and its people: a sophisticated AI and technology roadmap, and industry experts with a dedication to exceptional customer service. Truescope has offices in New York, Omaha, Singapore, New Zealand and Sydney, where its development team is based. For more information, please visit truescope.com

