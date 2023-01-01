WebCatalog

Roistat

Roistat

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: roistat.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Roistat auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.

Kategorien:

Business
Lead Capture Software

Website: roistat.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Roistat verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

Privyr

Privyr

privyr.com

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.