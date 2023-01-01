Alternativen - Respondent Participant
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Usability-Test- und Forschungstools zur Verbesserung Ihres Online-Kundenerlebnisses von UserTesting, der Human Insight Platform. G2s führende CX-Branchensoftware.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Benutzertest-Tool mit nutzungsbasierter Bezahlung, ohne dass ein Abonnement oder monatliche Gebühren erforderlich sind. Erhalten Sie bessere Einblicke von unserem Gremium aus hochqualifizierten Testern ab nur 30 $ pro Tester.
dscout
dscout.com
Die qualitative Forschungsplattform von dscout nutzt eine mobile App und über 100.000 eifrige Teilnehmer, um aktuelle Videos effizient zu erfassen und Erkenntnisse einfach zu vermitteln.
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Der müheloseste Weg, asynchrone Videogespräche zu führen. Binden Sie Ihre Community ein, rekrutieren Sie neue Talente, generieren Sie bessere Leads und vieles mehr.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Nutzen Sie unsere hochmoderne Benutzerforschungsplattform und unser globales Panel mit mehr als 1,6 Millionen Mitgliedern, um Ihr Kunden- und Benutzererlebnis zu verbessern.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Zusammenbringen von Forschern und Teilnehmern. Rekrutieren Sie ein beliebiges Teilnehmerpublikum oder finden Sie bezahlte Forschungsmöglichkeiten für jede Forschungsmethode weltweit.
Senja
senja.io
Das Sammeln von Erfahrungsberichten kann nicht einfacher sein. Sammeln Sie Text- und Video-Testimonials. Teilen Sie sie überall. Konvertieren Sie mehr Besucher und schließen Sie mehr Geschäfte ab!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Unsere KI-gestützte, aktuelle Videoforschungsplattform ermöglicht es MR-, UX- und CX-Teams, Menschen, Produkte und Erfahrungen im Kontext des Alltags zu verstehen. Die von uns unterstützten Forscher, Designer und Produktmanager nutzen Indeemo in B2C- und B2B-Kontexten für eine Vielzahl von Entdeckun...