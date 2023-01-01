Poltio
Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.
Website: poltio.com
Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Poltio auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Kategorien:
Website: poltio.com
Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Poltio verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.