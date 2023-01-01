WebCatalog
Website: store.playstation.com

Der PlayStation Store (auch als PS Store abgekürzt) ist ein digitaler Medienshop, der Benutzern der Sony-Spielekonsolen PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PlayStation Vita über das PlayStation Network zur Verfügung steht. Die PlayStation Portable wurde bereits von 2008 bis 2016 unterstützt. Der Store bietet eine Reihe herunterladbarer Inhalte sowohl zum Kauf als auch kostenlos an. Zu den verfügbaren Inhalten gehören vollständige Spiele, Zusatzinhalte, spielbare Demos, Themen und Spiel-/Filmtrailer.

