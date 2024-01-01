OneCompiler is an online compiler helps users to write, run and share code online. The way we learn programming has changed drastically over past few years. Users are using mobiles, tablets, chromebooks etc to learn programming. Unfortunately the majority of programming languages supports only x86 architectures so they are limited to be installed on Laptops & Desktops. Installations are not easy and adds steep learning curve for the beginners.

