Mio
Website: m.io
Mio is a secure middleware that unlocks cross-platform messaging, file sharing, and meeting initiation for enterprise organizations that use Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, Slack, or Zoom Team Chat. Mio is the only native solution that partners with Google to leverage API federation, allowing end users to work with colleagues on different chat platforms. With Mio’s platform interoperability, enterprises around the world can keep employees happy by providing them with a frictionless collaboration experience. Enterprise leaders like Broadcom, G2, Farmers Insurance, DUO, George Washington University, Sutherland, and SAIA trust Mio to bridge their cross-platform teams. Mio was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in November 2015. Based in Austin, Texas, Mio has raised $12m from investors including Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator and Capital Factory. Mio is an official partner of Google, Cisco, and Zoom.
Kategorien:
