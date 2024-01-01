WebCatalog

Mio

Mio

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: m.io

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Mio auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Mio is a secure middleware that unlocks cross-platform messaging, file sharing, and meeting initiation for enterprise organizations that use Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, Slack, or Zoom Team Chat. Mio is the only native solution that partners with Google to leverage API federation, allowing end users to work with colleagues on different chat platforms. With Mio’s platform interoperability, enterprises around the world can keep employees happy by providing them with a frictionless collaboration experience. Enterprise leaders like Broadcom, G2, Farmers Insurance, DUO, George Washington University, Sutherland, and SAIA trust Mio to bridge their cross-platform teams. Mio was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in November 2015. Based in Austin, Texas, Mio has raised $12m from investors including Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator and Capital Factory. Mio is an official partner of Google, Cisco, and Zoom.

Kategorien:

Business
Bot-Plattform-Software

Website: m.io

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Mio verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

statesman.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

TrustRadius

TrustRadius

trustradius.com

BetterCloud

BetterCloud

bettercloud.com

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Fox 7 Austin

Fox 7 Austin

fox7austin.com

Legistify

Legistify

legistify.com

MySA

MySA

mysanantonio.com

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

Swageazy

Swageazy

swageazy.com

Erkunden

Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.