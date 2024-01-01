Microsoft Viva

Microsoft Viva

Schaffen Sie eine engagierte und produktive Belegschaft. Verbessern Sie kontinuierlich das Mitarbeiterengagement und die Geschäftsleistung mit KI und Erkenntnissen der nächsten Generation. Microsoft Viva vereint die Tools und Anwendungen, die Ihr Unternehmen für Kommunikation und Feedback, Analysen, Ziele und Lernen benötigt – alles in einer einheitlichen Lösung.

