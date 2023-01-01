Alternativen - MeltingSpot
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi ist eine All-in-One-Geschäftsplattform zum Aufbau und Skalieren Ihres Wissensgeschäfts. Testen Sie Kajabi noch heute kostenlos mit einer 14-tägigen Testversion.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Erstellen Sie Mitgliedschaften für alles in Ihrem Mighty-Netzwerk oder berechnen Sie Gebühren für Premium-Kurse und -Gruppen – die Einrichtung ist einfach und der Verkauf noch einfacher.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Hosten Sie Gespräche, Veranstaltungen, Inhalte und mehr auf Ihrer eigenen Domain. Heartbeat bietet Ihnen die Bausteine zum Aufbau einer perfekt personalisierten Online-Community.
Bettermode
bettermode.com
Eine leistungsstarke Community-Plattform, integriert in Ihr Produkt. Erhöhen Sie das Engagement der Benutzer, fördern Sie die Kundenbindung und steigern Sie den Customer Lifetime Value. Ehemals Stamm.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Veranstalten Sie Webinare, die Ihr Publikum lieben wird. Wenn Sie bereit sind für eine einfache, anpassbare Webinar-Software ohne Downloads oder Ärger, willkommen zu Hause.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
Eine neue Ära für Community Builder. Treten Sie unserer Bewegung bei. Bringen Sie Ihre Mitarbeiter, Mitgliedschaften und Inhalte auf Ihrer eigenen, vollständig gebrandeten und privaten Community-Plattform zusammen. Verkaufen Sie Kurse, berechnen Sie Abonnements, Live-Streams und vieles mehr. Und das...
Khoros
khoros.com
Unsere Software hilft Ihnen, die besten Kundenerlebnisse zu bieten, indem sie digitale Pflege, soziales Marketing und Markengemeinschaften aufbaut und skaliert. Klicken Sie hier, um zu beginnen!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt ist eine Video-First-Community-Plattform, die kundenorientierte Unternehmen dabei unterstützen soll, mehr Menschen persönlich zu bedienen. Als erstes seiner Art nutzt StoryPrompt asynchrone Videos, um Community-Buildern dabei zu helfen, wirklich auf menschlicher Ebene mit Kunden in Konta...
Rungway
rungway.com
Schaffen Sie einen sicheren Raum, in dem Menschen Arbeits- und Privatratschläge von ihren Kollegen erhalten können. Rungway ist mehr als nur eine Mentoring-Plattform, es erweckt die Werte Ihres Unternehmens zum Leben und gibt jedem eine Stimme zu den für ihn wichtigsten Themen, wodurch das Engagemen...
Threado AI
threado.com
Ihr KI-gestützter Co-Pilot, der Ihnen hilft, Ihren Kunden und Community-Mitgliedern in Slack, Discord und Web den besten Support zu bieten. Starten Sie kostenlos!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room hilft Ihnen, bessere Produkte zu entwickeln, Beziehungen zu vertiefen und schneller zu wachsen.
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (ehemals Socio) ist eine End-to-End-Event-Management-Plattform, die immersive, intuitive und integrative virtuelle, hybride und persönliche Veranstaltungen ermöglicht. Legen Sie die Messlatte höher mit Event-Apps, flexibler Registrierung, Check-in und Ausweisdruck, Lead-Abruf und Live-S...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up ist eine All-in-one-CRM-Plattform, die Ihnen hilft, Ihre Community durch Veranstaltungen, Mitgliedschaften und andere digitale Tools von einem Ort aus aufzubauen und zu vergrößern. Die All-in-One-Plattform von Glue Up integriert das beste CRM, Eventmanagement, Mitgliedermanagement, E-Mail-Ma...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit ist eine KI-gestützte Matchmaking-SaaS-Plattform, die kuratierte Einführungen in großem Maßstab ermöglicht. Organisationen können nahtlos Zielgruppen ihrer Wahl einladen, sich für regelmäßige, personalisierte 1:1- oder Peer-Gruppen-Verbindungen zu entscheiden, und Orbiit übernimmt die gesamte...
Verint
verint.com
Verint ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter im Bereich Kundenbindung. Customer Experience-Experten für Automatisierung, KI und Cloud.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Bestes Partnerengagement und Partneraktivierung in einer PRM-Plattform. Arbeiten Sie mit Partnern zusammen und steigern Sie den Vertriebskanal mit der PX-first-Partnerportalsoftware.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories ist eine komplette, schlüsselfertige Plattform zum Starten von Mitglieder-Websites, zum Verwalten von Mitgliedern, zum Verkauf von Abonnements, zum Veröffentlichen von Inhalten und mehr.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
Ein einziges System für intelligenteres Community-Management Eine vernetzte Website, ein Portal, eine CRM- und Kommunikationslösung
Beam.gg
beam.gg
Eine spielerische Community-Plattform, die für einfaches Engagement entwickelt wurde. Bauen und monetarisieren Sie engagierte und loyale Online-Communities mithilfe der Gamification.