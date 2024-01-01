Alternativen - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Amazon, die On-Demand-Cloud-Computing-Plattformen und APIs für Einzelpersonen, Unternehmen und Regierungen auf einer gebührenpflichtigen Pay-as-you-go-Basis bereitstellt. Diese Cloud-Computing-Webdienste bieten eine Vielzahl grundlegender ab...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude ist ein KI-Assistent der nächsten Generation für Ihre Aufgaben, unabhängig von der Größenordnung.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud bietet einen integrierten Satz zuverlässiger und sicherer Cloud-Computing-Tools und -Produkte und hilft Ihnen beim Aufbau einer Cloud-Infrastruktur und Rechenzentren in mehreren Regionen, um Ihr Unternehmen zu stärken. globale Industrie. Probieren Sie es kostenlos aus.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Mit nur ein paar Dutzend Beispielbildern können Sie in weniger als 24 Stunden ein funktionierendes, hochmodernes Computer-Vision-Modell trainieren
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Entdecken Sie, was ein Faltungs-Neuronales Netzwerk durch Überverarbeitung eines Bildes und Verbesserung von Funktionen generieren kann.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Finden Sie jemanden online mit der Gesichtserkennungssuchmaschine FaceCheck.ID. Suchen Sie anhand des Fotos nach Personen und stellen Sie sicher, dass Sie mit der Person sprechen, für die sie sich ausgeben.
npm
npmjs.com
npm ist ein Paketmanager für die Programmiersprache JavaScript, der von npm, Inc. verwaltet wird. npm ist der Standardpaketmanager für die JavaScript-Laufzeitumgebung Node.js. Es besteht aus einem Befehlszeilen-Client, auch npm genannt, und einer Online-Datenbank mit öffentlichen und kostenpflichtig...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Einfaches und schnelles Anmerkungstool zur Skalierung Ihrer maschinellen Lernprojekte.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Die Kraft von Videos, ganz einfach für Sie, Teams, Entwickler, Konferenzen und Marketingkurse. All-in-One-Videoplattform für die Zukunft des Webs.
V7
v7labs.com
Die vollständige Infrastruktur für Unternehmensschulungsdaten, einschließlich Beschriftung, Arbeitsabläufe, Datensätze und Human-in-the-Loop.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Erstellen, optimieren, iterieren und verwalten Sie Ihre KI-Modelle schneller mit Trainingsdaten höchster Qualität.
Syte
syte.ai
Entdecke es. Kaufen Sie es ein. Steigern Sie die E-Commerce-Leistung mit einem visuellen Sucherlebnis, das Käufer mit Produkten verbindet, die sie lieben werden.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai ist eine webbasierte Plattform, die zur Bildbeschriftung und zur Entwicklung KI-basierter Bilderkennungsanwendungen verwendet werden kann. Es verfolgt zwei Hauptziele: Das erste besteht darin, die Bildanmerkungsaufgabe so bequem und effizient wie möglich zu gestalten, selbst bei großen...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multisensor-Kennzeichnungsplattform für Robotik und autonomes Fahren. Segments.ai ist eine schnelle und genaue Datenkennzeichnungsplattform für die Annotation von Multisensordaten. Über die intuitiven Beschriftungsschnittstellen für Bilder, Videos und 3D-Punktwolken (Lidar und RGBD) können Sie Segme...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...
Encord
encord.com
Alle Tools, die Sie benötigen, um schneller bessere Modelle zu erstellen Encord ist die führende Datenplattform für fortgeschrittene Computer-Vision-Teams: Optimieren Sie Etikettierungs- und RLHF-Workflows, beobachten und bewerten Sie Modelle sowie verwalten und kuratieren Sie Daten, um schneller z...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Die Computer-Vision-Lösungen von Chooch helfen Unternehmen dabei, die visuelle Überprüfung ihrer Video- und Bilddaten zu automatisieren, um die Bedeutung der nuanciertesten visuellen Elemente zu erkennen und zu verstehen – und das alles in Echtzeit, um umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu liefern, die Geschäf...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endlich eine Lösung für Unternehmen Mit dem umfassenden Markenleitfaden und den KI-Anpassungsfunktionen von Mark AI bieten wir eine Lösung auf Unternehmensebene, mit der Sie die Identität und Botschaften Ihrer KI so gestalten können, dass sie den Anforderungen Ihres Unternehmens gerecht werden.