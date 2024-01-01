WebCatalog

FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach empowers users of all technical backgrounds to create customized use cases and obtain valuable insights from their data.

Kategorien:

Software Development
Location Intelligence Software

