WebCatalog

Digiphy

Digiphy

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: digiphy.it

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Digiphy auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creates a new interactive digital marketing channel that increases transparency, accelerates sales and deepens brand engagement while allowing companies to capture valuable customer data. Digiphy was founded by Sarah Ellenbogen who spent 15 years at Google on the frontier of digital advertising, Chris Scott who has two decades of experience leading high performing product and creative teams at fast-growing tech start-ups, Heida Helgadottir a tech and food entrepreneur, and Oliver Luckett a digital marketing and social media thought leader. Digiphy participated in Techstars Farm to Fork accelerator program and was named a 2022 finalist for Fast Company World Changing Ideas.

Kategorien:

Business
QR-Code-Generator-Software

Website: digiphy.it

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Digiphy verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Veshort

Veshort

veshort.com

Tapbiolink

Tapbiolink

tapbiolink.com

QR Code Dynamic

QR Code Dynamic

qrcodedynamic.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.