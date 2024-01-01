WebCatalog

Uniqode

Uniqode

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: uniqode.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Uniqode på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are the only QR Code solution that is SOC2 and GDPR compliant. Our all-in-one QR Code Platform & Generator helps you drive customer engagement, measure the ROI of physical marketing channels, reduce friction & streamline operations, save costs, and become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Kategorier:

Utilities
QR Code Generator Software

Websted: uniqode.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Uniqode. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Digiphy

Digiphy

digiphy.it

JoyQR

JoyQR

joyqr.com

Blinq.me

Blinq.me

blinq.me

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.