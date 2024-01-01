Trotto
Websted: trot.to
Trotto is your data, instantly and intuitively. Access, search, and share team resources as quickly as you can say them. Trotto allows employees to use go links; shorten any URL with a memorable keyword (go/HR or go/code). Remember where to go without looking through your old bookmarks or messages, share with others quickly and easily.
