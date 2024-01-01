Alternativer - Sweep
UpViral
upviral.com
UpVirals konkurrencer og belønninger er den hurtigste måde at vokse din virksomhed online. Generer trafik, udvid din liste og konverter abonnenter til kunder.
Heyo
heyo.com
Brug Heyo til nemt at oprette konkurrencer, konkurrencer og kampagneapps, der udgiver til mobil, Facebook og hvor som helst på nettet.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond gør det nemt for marketingfolk at oprette landingssider og konkurrencer, spore kundeemner, sende e-mails og meget mere.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam er en vækstmarkedsføringsplatform. Vi gør det muligt for dig at køre fantastiske kampagner, der får din virksomhed til at vokse.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Kør engagerende konkurrencer og giveaways. Øg følgere på sociale medier, øg abonnenter på nyhedsbreve, indfang nye kundeemner, engager dit publikum, øg webstedstrafikken og meget mere.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman er en SaaS-platform til at skabe og administrere giveaways gennem flere sociale mediekanaler. Det er en applikation på tværs af platforme, der giver brugerne mulighed for at poste indhold på Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo gør det nemt at trække vindere til konkurrencerne, giveaways eller lodtrækninger, oprette en smuk landingsside, oprette begivenhedsregistreringsside, fremvise konkurrence under begivenheden, vælge vinderen fra det sociale netværk.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Slut dig til de tusindvis af Fortune 500-mærker, reklamebureauer og små virksomheder, der bruger ShortStack til at bygge skræddersyede interaktive marketingkampagner. Opret brugerdefinerbare konkurrencer, lodtrækninger, quizzer, hashtag-uddelinger, kommentar-for-at deltage-konkurrencer, landingssid...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform er et innovativt marketingværktøj, der forenkler måden, virksomheder interagerer med kunder på, baseret på lokation.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker tilbyder marketingfolk en række af 30 mekanismer til at oprette konkurrencer og giveaway-spil med sociale medier på Facebook, mobil eller hjemmeside.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Drive dine marketingkampagner på sociale netværk og på dit websted, og generer kundeemner. Overvåg dine sociale netværk og udfør social lytning, brandovervågning og indholdskurering i realtid. - Udvid dit digitale publikum og få kvalificerede kundeemner med simpelt interaktivt indhold gennem din app...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio gør det muligt for store brands og medier at engagere publikum på tværs af digitale kanaler via 50+ skabelonformede interaktive formater (quizzer, konkurrencer, undersøgelser, tests, animerede spil osv.). Med streng overholdelse af GDPR tillader platformen indsamling af rige førstepartsdata...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play-software til at bygge og spore dit eget henvisningsprogram eller affiliate-program. Kåret som #1 af marketingfolk over hele kloden. Den eneste henvisningssoftware, der er officielt certificeret af HubSpot. 👉 Byg dit program på dage og ikke uger ved hjælp af vores træk-og-slip-kampagne...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise er den nemmeste måde at skabe virale giveaways og konkurrencer, destinationssider og engagerende formularer såsom undersøgelser og quizzer. Woorise hjælper små virksomheder med at komme i kontakt med et publikum, indsamle kundeemner og lukke salg.
Woobox
woobox.com
Oplevelser, der booster engagement Opret og kør nemt succesfulde konkurrencer, giveaways, afstemninger, kuponer, formularer og mere.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Boost din sociale indflydelse med vores AI-drevne konkurrence- og giveaway-værktøj. Bryd grænserne for traditionelle konkurrencer, giveaways og konkurrencer! Udnyt AI-kraften til at skyrocke følgere, likes, kunder og engagement.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep er en viral marketingplatform med værktøjer til at lave lotterier, konkurrencer og giveaways.