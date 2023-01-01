WebCatalog

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: socialhp.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Social HorsePower på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login’ philosophy. Complicated software is a thing of the past. With SHP, your people don’t have to learn new software or waste time on complicated training. Our platform is simple, intuitive, and designed to help team members start sharing content right away. Your employees are your company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve made it simple for them to advocate for your business, making it easier for you to: -Recruit new people -Increase social engagement on company content -Boost sales through the power of social selling. With SHP’s AutoPilot feature your employees never need to strategize their content calendar. Approved content is shared automatically to their socials so engagement can roll in. Why is that important? Over 80% of consumers value recommendations from family and friends ahead of advertising. SHP turns your employees into the influencers who attract more sales to your business. Are you ready to empower your employees to become your greatest advocates? Do you want to learn more about how SHP boosts social engagement and gets people talking about your products and services? Schedule a free demo with our team today and unleash the power of SHP.

Kategorier:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

Websted: socialhp.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Social HorsePower. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Seenit

Seenit

seenit.io

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

BeAmbassador

BeAmbassador

be-ambassador.com

Advocacy

Advocacy

advocacy.socialpubli.com

Swaybase

Swaybase

swaybase.com

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.