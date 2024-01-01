Segmentify
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: segmentify.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Segmentify på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles; Customer Data solutions including Segmentation, Customer Profiles; Cross-Channel Marketing solutions like Email and Push Messaging and Merchandising solutions like Search Box, Searchandising and more.
Kategorier:
Websted: segmentify.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Segmentify. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.