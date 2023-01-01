SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and BI tools. We capture email and calendar data from sales reps and cross-reference their CRM data to deliver predictive insights about their pipelines, behavior and customer interactions. These insights are delivered directly to their CRM or can be visualized in their favorite BI tool (such as Tableau, Domo, Google Data Studio, Power BI or even Einstein Analytics). Armed with these predictive insights, sales organizations can accelerate and optimize their opportunity pipelines, increase their win-rates and power their entire revenue stack with reliable, intelligent sales data. SalesDirector.ai is used by leading software, technology and financial services companies like MongoDB, JD Power, Digital Map, Wicresoft and DeltaData. SalesDirector.ai is headquartered in Irvine, California. CRM DATA AUTOMATION SalesDirector completely automates the activity capture process for sales reps and enters it into your CRM without any manual intervention and without installing any plugins, extensions or software. Automated data capture saves sales reps an average of 25% of their total time - letting them focus more on selling. NO UI/UX Sales professionals already suffer from UI/UX fatigue. There is ZERO change management required to use SalesDirector.ai. SalesDirector delivers sales insights and intelligent data directly to their CRM or BI Tool of choice and does not require sales reps to learn another software interface. We believe that solutions that introduce “yet another UI” for sales reps to adopt is a long-term losing proposition YOUR DATA BELONGS TO YOU We believe that your sales data is your IP and that you should be able to access it directly at any time and any way you’d like. Your sales data should not be locked or inaccessible in a proprietary vendor’s data warehouse. SalesDirector’s revenue data platform is agnostic and can be used to power your BI Tool of choice (including Tableau, Domo, Google Data Studio, Power BI or even Einstein Analytics). SALES FORECASTING Increase forecast accuracy and eliminate end-of-quarter surprises with objective, AI-enhanced forecasting. POWERING THE ENTIRE REVENUE STACK SalesDirector.ai’s intelligent sales data and insights can be leveraged across the entire revenue stack (New Business Sales, Customer Success, Account Management and Marketing).

