Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and efficient business monitoring of more small businesses at a very competitive price point. Powered by the Markaaz Directory, our proprietary business information database of over 300 million global business records, 98% of which are small businesses, our always available data combines firmographic, business health, and reputation data for a truly holistic view of each company you want to verify, monitor, or onboard, 24/7/365. Join us at www.markaaz.com/enterprise/
