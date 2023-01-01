Mailtastic
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: mailtastic.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Mailtastic på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees' email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.
Kategorier:
Websted: mailtastic.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Mailtastic. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.