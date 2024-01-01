WebCatalog

MagicBell

MagicBell

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: magicbell.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til MagicBell på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects them from unnecessary digital noise with smart notifications making the experience of using your product even more delightful.

Kategorier:

Business
Push Notification Software

Websted: magicbell.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med MagicBell. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.