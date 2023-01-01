LoopyLoyalty
Websted: loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no app development required.
