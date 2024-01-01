WebCatalog

Loop & Tie

Loop & Tie

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: loopandtie.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Loop & Tie på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working to make a positive impact on environmental sustainability. As the first (and only!) carbon regenerative gifting platform, we're doing our part, too. With every gift shipped, you’re making a net positive carbon impact through our land restoration and regenerative agriculture initiatives.

Kategorier:

Business
Software til belønninger og incitamenter

Websted: loopandtie.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Loop & Tie. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Giftsenda

Giftsenda

giftsenda.com

Bend

Bend

usebend.com

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Planetly

Planetly

planetly.com

Vee Volunteers

Vee Volunteers

vee.com

Gifts For Europe

Gifts For Europe

giftsforeurope.com

Bible.org

Bible.org

bible.org

GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks

greengeeks.com

Printcious

Printcious

printcious.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.