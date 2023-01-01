Everything you ever wanted to know about your website visitors... ...But Your Analytics Never Told You. Numbers Tell You How Many Visited. Leadpipe Tells You Who. Person-Level Identification: Know Exactly Who Visited From The Company. Get Names, Emails, And Co-Worker Data. Don't Predict Who Visited; Know It. knowing who visited from microsoft looking for a needle in a haystack, know exactly who visited from the company. get the employee's name, email, and phone number. knowing who visited and their contact information is just part of the buyer's journey. know which pages the buyer visited, how long they stayed, which keywords were used, and get journey summaries. foster that relationship even more. know your visitors' linkedin so you can touch base not just on email but connect for deeper relations and understand more about your visitor. get information on your visitor's coworkers and company employee data, including names, emails, phone numbers, and linkedin addresses. oh, and did we mention it's included in our main packages? we understand you also need to contact outbound and not every ideal customer profile visits your website (yet). get access to more than 602 million contacts, get their emails, names, and all the data you need for outreach. our aim is for your company to have more reliable and valid data, not to make you learn a new platform. we designed leadpipe in a way where you can set it and forget it. automate data and integrations with a few clicks and get information automatically sent to your crm. first-time vs. return visitors, location, traffic sources, engaged vs. bounced visitors, devices, entry and exit page data. this encompasses everything needed for a complete understanding of the buyer's journey, presented simply. all emails we present to you are validated. we score leads from 40-100. anything above 40, we are sure the email is valid. under 40, we think it may be valid and will not charge credits for it. you keep it. we provide you with the visiting company's information, exact employee details of the company, a co-worker database, their linkedin profiles, phone numbers, and emails. access to a b2b database of all contacts on linkedin, simple integrations, and powerful analytics are included. all of this is offered in one simple package

