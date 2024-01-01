WebCatalog

Katana Run

Katana Run

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: katana.run

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Katana Run på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to modify the destination of previously shortened links. Created with the intention to provide a comprehensive yet user-friendly solution, Katana.Run aims to cater to bloggers, marketers, and other digital professionals who frequently manage and share web links. The platform is now accessible through both the Apple Store and Google Play, making it convenient for a broad range of users.

Kategorier:

Productivity
URL Shortener

Websted: katana.run

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Katana Run. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

Beacons

Beacons

beacons.ai

TinyURL

TinyURL

tinyurl.com

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Rebrandly

Rebrandly

rebrandly.com

OneLinkBio

OneLinkBio

onelinkbio.com

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

PixelMe

PixelMe

pixelme.me

Pixel

Pixel

pxl.to

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Dub

Dub

dub.co

Onelink.to

Onelink.to

onelink.to

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.