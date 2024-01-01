IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, Assessment Tools, HR and Talent Management Systems. IntelliBoard allows to enter and analyze critical engagement data of each institution using online learning and provides access to student data points and platform to organize communication for everyone involved in student success.

