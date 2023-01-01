WebCatalog

Harviist

Harviist

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: harviist.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Harviist på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create and track referral campaigns in just a few clicks. 83% of potential customers trust the recommendations of friends and family, with referred customers showing a 37% higher retention rate (Nielsen). Customer Referral Marketing facilitates and encourages these peer-to-peer recommendations by providing channels and campaigns that make it easier for the customer to talk about your product or service

Kategorier:

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

Websted: harviist.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Harviist. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.