Fullintel offers a unique combination of talent, tools and technology for PR and communications professionals looking for expertly curated media monitoring and analysis software and services. Top-tier brands like Johnson & Johnson, Intuit, Bell Textron, Royal Caribbean International, and Shell trust Fullintel to manage their monitoring and analysis. Our analysts do the heavy lifting, so you don't have to.

