WebCatalog

FocusGroupIt

FocusGroupIt

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: focusgroupit.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til FocusGroupIt på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitative data using do-it-yourself survey platforms like SurveyMonkey, but almost no choices available for gathering qualitative feedback. Hence, FocusGroupIt was born...

Kategorier:

Productivity
Personaliseringssoftware

Websted: focusgroupit.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med FocusGroupIt. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

Google Surveys

Google Surveys

marketingplatform.google.com

Startquestion

Startquestion

startquestion.com

Spark Chart

Spark Chart

sparkchart.com

Upvoty

Upvoty

upvoty.com

Zoho Survey

Zoho Survey

zoho.com

SmartSurvey

SmartSurvey

smartsurvey.co.uk

Eurowings

Eurowings

eurowings.com

Survicate

Survicate

survicate.com

kpi.com

kpi.com

kpi.com

Quallie

Quallie

quallie.com

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.