Websted: eventact.com

Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor booths, Lead collection app, event check-in, and badge printing app. Abstract management, e-posters, and virtual e-posters.

Kategorier:

Entertainment
Event Registration and Ticketing Software

