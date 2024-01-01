WebCatalog

Alternativer - Databricks

Elsket af dataforskere, styret af IT. Din alt-i-én-løsning til datavidenskab og ML-udvikling, implementering og datapipelines i skyen.

With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...

IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din betroede co-pilot for erhvervslivet med det formål at gøre dig smartere, hurtigere og mere sikker i dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics giver enhver bruger – uanset om det er dataforsker, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-it-specialist – mere magt ...

