CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to Word, PowerPoint and PDF, including client and bid specific templates 'at the touch of a button'. Customers who use CV Partner say they spend 50% less time updating, finding, tailoring and formatting CV Resumes and Case Studies, and is used by leading brands in the professional services industry such as PWC, Sweco, DLA Piper, Atkins, Capgemini, WSP, BDO, Multiconsult, to name just a few.

