ChurnRX

ChurnRX

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: churnrx.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til ChurnRX på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Conventional methods produce conventional results. ChurnRX's expert training takes an unconventional approach with proven methodologies that drive phenomenal results. We tailor our skills training, using your data, to scientifically implement the right playbooks and skills that drive retention at scale. ChurnRX's team of world-class retention and growth experts are armed with battle-tested methodologies for creating radical improvements that scale across entire organizations. Founded in 2015, ChurnRX has trained hundreds of leading tech companies, helping multiple reach unicorn valuation status. The company is renowned for its ability to drastically improve customer retention through its simple and unique practices.
Kategorier:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

Websted: churnrx.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med ChurnRX. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Blind Zebra

Blind Zebra

blind-zebra.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Warp VR

Warp VR

warpvr.com

ZonGuru

ZonGuru

zonguru.com

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Ecomfy Lead

Ecomfy Lead

ecomfylead.com

Spinify

Spinify

spinify.com

Lessonly

Lessonly

lessonly.com

Wonderway

Wonderway

wonderway.io

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Luru

Luru

luru.app

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

Udforsk

Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.