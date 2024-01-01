WebCatalog

babelforce

babelforce

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: babelforce.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til babelforce på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions

Kategorier:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software

Websted: babelforce.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med babelforce. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

CKEditor

CKEditor

ckeditor.com

Conju

Conju

conju.ai

Tendril

Tendril

tendril.us

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Fini

Fini

usefini.com

Realty Ninja

Realty Ninja

realtyninja.com

Think Agent

Think Agent

app.thinkagent.com

Questions Answered

Questions Answered

questionsanswered.net

Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell

zendesk.com

Espressive

Espressive

espressive.com

EssayGrader

EssayGrader

essaygrader.ai

Seenka

Seenka

seenka.com

Udforsk

Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.