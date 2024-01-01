Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business analyst.

Kategorier :

Websted: athenic.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Athenic AI. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.