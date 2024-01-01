ABI Research
ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision-makers around the world. ABI Research is uniquely positioned at the intersection of end-market companies and technology solution providers, serving as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by driving successful technology implementations and delivering strategies proven to attract and retain customers.
