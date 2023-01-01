WebCatalogWebCatalog
TrendSpider

TrendSpider

charts.trendspider.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the TrendSpider app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

TrendSpider Automated Technical Analysis is the future of Trading Software: an all-in-one toolkit to help make investing more efficient by bringing enterprise-grade charting, scanning, backtesting, alerting to retail investors. TrendSpider supports data for stocks, ETFs, global currencies (Forex), digital assets (crypto), futures, indices, and more.

Website: trendspider.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TrendSpider. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

wallmine

wallmine

wallmine.com

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers

interactivebrokers.com

Alvexo

Alvexo

trader.alvexo.com

Trading Terminal

Trading Terminal

tradingterminal.com

Bookmap

Bookmap

bookmap.com

XM

XM

my.xm.com

SmartTrader

SmartTrader

smarttrader.com

PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT

primexbt.com

Equiti

Equiti

portal.my-equiti.com

TradingView

TradingView

tradingview.com

Dhan

Dhan

web.dhan.co

IQCent Pro

IQCent Pro

iqcent.pro